World Cup 2022: Black Stars take on South Korea in crunch game today

The Black Stars of Ghana will later today lock horns with South Korea in a crunch encounter at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan at 13:00 GMT.
Ghana in its first game showed that they aren’t going to be pushovers in the tournament despite losing to Portugal.
But questions remain over their defence, which capitulated in the second half. Portugal’s three goals flattered their performance on the night.
It’s a crunch game for both sides. A win would boost South Korea’s chances of qualification and they would be able to enter their final game against a fancied Portugal with the comfort of already having four points on the board.
READ ALSO: World Cup 2022: Otto Addo admits selection dilemma ahead of South Korea game
Ghana need to avoid defeat to remain in the competition. They take on Uruguay in a tantalising final group game, in which they’ll be looking to exact revenge for Suarez’s handball clearance in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final.
That added motivation could help carry them over the finish line against Uruguay if they start that game with their qualification chances intact.
For that, they need to first secure points against South Korea, against whom Ghana hold the edge in their head-to-head record, having won four of the seven games they’ve played. The last time they met, Jordan Ayew’s hat-trick led Ghana to a 4-0 win.