World Cup 2022: Otto Addo admits selection dilemma ahead of South Korea game

Coach Otto Addo is facing a selection dilemma ahead Black Stars' game against Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Ghana play its second Group H game against South Korea on Monday at the Education City stadium at 16:00 QT (13:00 GMT).
The Black Stars lost 3-2 to Portugal in the opening game while South Korea held Uruguay to a goalless draw in the other Group H game.
Ghana aims to bounce back from that defeat to get the team back in contention for a place in the Round of 16 of the tournament.
Speaking ahead of the game, Otto Addo revealed that his players have been putting in a shift in training and are hungrier to make the first 11.
“Everybody is hungry to play and training well, making it difficult for me to make decisions.”
He also said the players selected for Monday's game will play their hearts out, again.
“We will see a passionate team against South Korea. We will see the same passion they showed in the last game [against Portugal],” Addo said the pre-match press conference.
Meanwhile, English referee Anthony Taylor has been appointed as Centre Referee for the game.
The 44-year-old who has been officiating FIFA matches since 2013, will be assisted by Beswick Gary (Assistant I), Nunn Adam (Assistant II), Ortega Kevin (Fourth referee) while Sanchez Cabera Jesus Martin from Peru serves as the Reserve Assistant Referee