World Cup 2022: England beat Wales to set up Senegal last 16 clash

England beat Wales 3-0 to win Group B and set up a Round of 16 clash with Senegal.
The Three Lions dominated the ball in the first half, with the Welsh side sitting deep and looking to counter when they could.
Gareth Southgate's men started to really test the Welsh defence towards the end of the first half. Despite needing a win, Rob Page would have been fairly happy with Wales' performance in the first half.
