World Cup 2022: Gakpo scores again as Netherlands beat Qatar to top Group

Cody Gakpo continued his rich vein of form to help fire the Netherlands top of Group A and into the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup with a straightforward 2-0 win over host nation Qatar.
The PSV frontman – a reported target for Manchester United – made it three goals in three games to give Louis van Gaal’s side a 26th-minute lead.
Frenkie de Jong doubled the Dutch’s lead four minutes after the break.
A draw was enough to take the Netherlands through, but victory was never in doubt against a below par Qatar side, who bow out with three defeats and without a single point.
The Netherlands’ early pressure was relentless, and they made the breakthrough when Gakpo was played through by Klaassen and the in-form striker found the bottom corner with a composed right-footed finish.
De Jong was quickest to react to volley into an empty net after Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham had pulled off a brilliant save to deny Memphis Depay, who was making his first start following an injury in September.
Steven Berghuis came off the bench and thought he had the Netherlands’ third, but the goal was chalked off for a Gakpo handball in the build-up following a lengthy VAR check.
The Netherlands are joined in the last 16 by Senegal after they defeated Ecuador 2-1.