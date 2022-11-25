World Cup 2022: Otto Addo slams referee for 'special gift' to Ronaldo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo criticized the American referee Ismail Elfath who awarded the penalty that resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo's record goal at the World Cup on Thursday, calling it "a special gift.''

Ronaldo won and converted the second-half penalty, making him the first male player to score in five World Cups. Portugal went on to beat Ghana 3-2.

Speaking to the media after the game Otto Addo said: ‘When they score the goal, the game changed. I think it was a really wrong decision. We play the ball and sure there was contact afterwards.’

Asked if Ronaldo had been given the penalty due to his status, Addo replied: ‘You have to ask the referee, I have no proof of that but we were playing the ball and then there was a contact.

‘I don’t know whether they weren’t paying attention, whether the VAR wasn’t paying attention. If you look back at the scene, it is unbelievable. We were playing the ball, it was a foul against us!’