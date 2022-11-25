Prime News Ghana

World Cup 2022: Otto Addo slams referee for 'special gift' to Ronaldo

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Black Stars coach Otto Addo criticized the American referee  Ismail Elfath who awarded the penalty that resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo's record goal at the World Cup on Thursday, calling it "a special gift.''

Ronaldo won and converted the second-half penalty, making him the first male player to score in five World Cups. Portugal went on to beat Ghana 3-2.

READ ALSO: World Cup 2022: Black Stars collapse in two minutes against Portugal, Ronaldo reaches milestone

 

Speaking to the media after the game Otto Addo said: ‘When they score the goal, the game changed. I think it was a really wrong decision. We play the ball and sure there was contact afterwards.’

Asked if Ronaldo had been given the penalty due to his status, Addo replied: ‘You have to ask the referee, I have no proof of that but we were playing the ball and then there was a contact.

‘I don’t know whether they weren’t paying attention, whether the VAR wasn’t paying attention. If you look back at the scene, it is unbelievable. We were playing the ball, it was a foul against us!’

It was then put to Addo whether he had any words about Ronaldo becoming the first man to score at five World Cups. He said: ‘If somebody scores a goal congratulations but it was really a goal. A special gift from the referee.’

Addo finished by commenting that his side had been unfortunate, saying: 'With a little bit of luck we could have reached one point.'

On his side's prospects for the rest of the group stage, he added: 'We have to win now and we are under pressure but then so are [our opponents].'

Ghana will next be in action against South Korea on Monday. 