World Cup 2022: USA book a date with Netherlands in last 16

Christian Pulisic scored a first-half winner and injured himself in the process as the United States earned a 1-0 win over Iran to reach the last 16 of the World Cup.
The Chelsea forward fired home from close range in the 38th minute but a heavy collision with goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand left him limping and although he managed to see out the final few minutes of the half, Pulisic was replaced at the break.
Timothy Weah had a goal chalked off for offside on the brink of half-time and although Iran improved after the break, they offered little in attack and failed to get back in the game when a draw would’ve been enough to send them to the knockout stages for the first time.
The USA finished as runners-up in Group B with five points and will face the Netherlands in the next round.