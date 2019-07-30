Yacouba wants to terminate contract with Kotoko

Gyasi Jantuah who is the agent for Songne Yacouba says is client wants his contract with Asante Kotoko terminated in order to enable him to make a move elsewhere.
The Burkinabe international who has been a hot cake for clubs in Africa due to his stellar performance in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup but clubs have been unable to secure his signature following their failure to agree on a fee with his parent club.
According to his Gyasi Jantuah, Al Hilal is the latest to have tabled a bid doe the former Stade Malian attacker.
"It is true that Al Hilal presented an offer to Kotoko for Songne Yacouba but he is not ready and wants to terminate his contract with Kotoko," he told Otec FM.
"The issues between the player and the management are becoming too much so the decision is the player is ready to prove himself and terminate his contract with the team. We will know the way forward after terminating his contract with Kotoko."
The 27-year-old missed a major chunk of Kotoko's matches in the Normalization Committee's Special Competition for due to injuries.
