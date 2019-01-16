Yakubu Moro criticizes Normalization Committee' administration

Normalization Committee's administration has been described as worse off than that of beleaguered Kwesi Nyantakyi's administration according to Yakubu Moro, owner of Berekum Arsenal.
The Normalization Committee was constituted by FIFA to reform football in the country after an investigation by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposed corruption in the game.
Moro believes the introduction of the Normalization Committee has worsened the country's football following their unwillingness to disclose the full amount given to them by the government for the Special tournament.
"The Normalization Committee of the FA is worse than Kwesi Nyantakyi's administration. Why is it that the NC are reluctant to disclose the full amount they got from the government," Yakubu Moro told Asempa FM.
"According to my investigation the government has given them $800,000 and other institutions has also given them some money," he claimed.
Read also: BREAKING: Ghana Premier League clubs accept to participate in Normalization Committee's special competition
"But the NC want to take advantage of the clubs. What they've decided to give to us is not even up to $400,000," he ended.