Yaw Yeboah seals Celta Vigo switch

Black Meteors captain Yaw Yeboah has completed a move to Spanish side Celta Vigo on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.
The 22-year-old joins the Sky Blues from CD Numancia where he played 34 matches and scored 3 goals. The winger will be featuring for Celta Vigo B in the Segunda Division.
He becomes the second Ghanaian to joined Celta Vigo in this transfer window following the capture of compatriot Joseph Aidoo who starred for Ghana at the just ended AFCON 2019.
Yaw Yeboah was included in Black Stars 29-man preliminary squad in the lead up to AFCON 2019 but failed to make the final squad for the tournament.
The former Right to Dream Academy graduate joined CD Numancia from English Premier League giants Manchester City last summer.
