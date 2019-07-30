KP Boateng closing in on Fiorentina move

Ghana international and Sassuolo forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is on the verge of signing for Fiorentina.
According to reports, the 32-year-old who had a 6 months stint with La Liga giants Barcelona last season but returned to his parent club after Barca's refusal to make the move permanent is set to pen a two-year deal with coach Vincenzo Montella's side.
Boateng played a total of 123 minutes for the Catalan outfit.
Fiorentina’s sporting director Daniele Prade has admitted the club’s interest in the former AC Milan star.
“We like Boateng but it is up to him to decide what to do,” Prade said.
Boateng joined Sassuolo as a free agent in 2018 and went on to score five goals in 15 matches across all competitions.
