Young Ghanaian striker Joel Kojo leads goal king chart in Kyrgyzstan

Young Ghanaian striker Joel Kojo is making waves in Kyrgyzstan as he currently leads the goal king chart.
The former KK Adonteng striker has powered in 14 goals for his club Alay FC after just 17 matches in the ongoing Kyrgyz Super League.
The 20-year old striker is hoping to improve on his performances as he is currently taking the Kyrgyz Super League by storm.
His performances have caught the eye of several top clubs in Europe and Joel could earn himself a big move in the near future.
He could soon earn a national team call upas he is currently enjoying an amazing season.