Zakaria Fuseini better than Habib Mohammed - Inter Allies coach Tony Lokko

Inter Allies coach Tony Lokko believes Berekum Chelsea defender Zakaria Fuseini should have been handed a Black Stars invite ahead of Habib Mohammed.
According to the trainer, Fuseini have been remarkable in the ongoing Ghana Premier League and deserves a national team call up than Asante Kotoko defender Habib Mohammed.
Four local players made CK Akonnor maiden Black Stars call up for the Sudan clash. The quartet includes Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah, AshantiGold full-back Kwadwo Amoako, Asante Kotoko central defender Habib Mohammed and Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed.
"The only local centre back defender who I believed should have been included in the squad is Zakaria Fuseini. I am surprised by his exclusion because he is someone who has a bright future and we need to nurture him."
"He has performed very well in the ongoing league. For me, I would have preferred Zakaria Fuseini to Habib Mohammed."
Commenting on the three goalkeepers invited for the said matches Tony Lokko said Medeama's shot-stopper Eric Ofori-Antwi merited a Black Stars call up than Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah.
"Although I am not a goalkeepers trainer I believe Medeama SC goalkeeper, Eric Ofori-Antwi is far far better than Hearts of Oak SC Richard Attah," Lokko told Happy FM.
"Why am I saying so, Ofori has gone through the mill from under 20, 23 and he is also a regular with Medeama and his performance this season is top-notch."
"So I was of the view he will get the nod ahead of Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah."
Akonnor on Tuesday, March 3 announced his 23-man squad for the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifying matches against Sudan later this month.