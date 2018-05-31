ZCPL: Inter Allies beat Hearts as Aduana defeat Bechem United

Accra Hearts of Oak suffered a 1-0 defeat against Inter Allies in a Zylofon Cash Premier League (ZCPL) game played on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
The game which was played at the Tema Stadium saw Inter Allies midfielder Richmond Lamptey score the only goal in the first half.
The midfielder's 20th-minute effort kept the Kenichi Yatsuhashi's side flying high in third place in Zylofon Cash Premier League table.
The goal came against the run of play. It was a wonder strike that the Phobians failed to recover from as their title aspirations suffered another setback.
Hearts have dropped to 12th on the league table.
Aduana Stars were also victorious as they beat Bechem United 1-0 at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina.
Abu Sadick scored on 36 minutes to settle the feisty encounter.
The result leaves Aduana still in the relegation zone. But they have four outstanding games.
Bechem, on the other hand, are a place above the drop zone.