Kristo Asafo to outdoor 40-feet vehicle

The Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana is set to unveil a 40-feet vehicle, manufactured by the Kantanka Automobile Company Limited at the Mission’s 39th Technological Exhibition at the Apostle Safo School of Art and Science (ASSAS) at Awoshie Last Stop, Accra on December 29, this year.
“This vehicle, which comes in the shape of an aeroplane, minus the wings, will further demonstrate the strides the Kantanka Automobile Company is making,“ the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kristo Asafo Mission, Mr Akwasi Ofori, made this known in an interview after paying a courtesy call on the Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mr Kobby Asmah, in his office Monday.
Mr Ofori, who took up the position as the PRO of the Mission recently, was at the office of the Editor to seek the support of the Daily Graphic in promoting the technological exhibition.
The PRO said this year’s exhibition would have the presence of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Liberia President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, and the Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul.
The theme for this year’s exhibition is: “Enhancing Sustainable Technology, Organic Agriculture and Culture, the Pathway to Development.”
Technology is key
Mr Ofori said technology is the backbone of every country adding that Ghana is capable of coming up with technology-oriented solutions to the country’s problems.
“We need to come up with solutions that will support the development of our country in terms of technology,” he said.
Organic agriculture
Touching on the health of the people, he said: “Our health as Ghanaians is dependent on what we eat.”
That is why the Mission has embarked on organic agriculture on a large scale.
He urged Ghanaians to eat organic products since they have more beneficial nutrients.
“It is important that we are careful with the things that we eat so as to avoid getting sick,” he said.
Activities
A series of activities lasting seven days have been lined up for the technological fair.
They start from the December 23 and end on December, 29 2019.
Some of the activities are health screening, a security awareness seminar, indoor games, bible quiz and gospel rock show.
Kristo Asafo commended
Mr Asmah commended Apostle Kwadwo Safo, the Founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission, for playing a leading role in technological development of the country.
He said the Graphic Communications Group Limited would continue to support the Mission to do more for the nation.
Credit : Graphiconline