The 10 Cheapest New Cars of 2019

Owning a car in recent times have become a necessity rather than luxury. This has made the prices of cars to go up. Below is a list of some of the affordable cars one can purchase this year as compared to the luxury brands like Range Rover, Benx, Jaguar etc.
10.Fiat 500
2019 Fiat 500Base Automatic Transmission model: Fiat 500 Pop, 2-door hatchback
MSRP: $15,990
Factory Invoice Price: $18,535
Engine Specs: 1.4L, 6-speed Auto Transmission, 16-valve, 4 cylinder, 135 HP
City MPG: 24
Highway MPG: 32
Annual Fuel Cost: $1,700
Powertrain Warranty: 4 years, 50,000 miles
Limited Basic Warranty: 4 years, 50,000 miles
Overview: Still waiting on release notes for 2019, but one big change is the switch from a 101 HP engine to a 135 HP turbo. Along with that, appears to be a significant price jump – the prior base model came in at just $15,990.
9. Honda Fit
2019 Honda FitBase Automatic Transmission model: Honda Fit LX, 4-Door Hatchback
MSRP: $17,885
Factory Invoice Price: $17,434
Engine Specs: 1.5L, Continuously Variable Auto Transmission (CVT), 16-valve, 4 cylinder, 128 HP
City MPG: 33
Highway MPG: 40
Annual Fuel Cost: $1,000
Powertrain Warranty: 5 years, 60,000 miles
Limited Basic Warranty: 3 years, 36,000 miles
Overview: Last year’s redesigned model with extended cargo space and new performance improvements was an Editor’s Choice award winner. The 2019 Fit only increased $5 in price. It is difficult to beat the Fit’s combination of of style, fuel-efficiency, utility, and resale value.
8. Chevy Sonic
2019 Chevy SonicBase Automatic Transmission model: Chevy Sonic LS, 4-Door Sedan
MSRP: $17,595
Factory Invoice Price: $16,960
Engine Specs: 1.4L, 6-speed Auto, 16-valve, 4 cylinder, 138 HP
City MPG: 26
Highway MPG: 34
Annual Fuel Cost: $1,250
Powertrain Warranty: 5 years, 60,000 miles
Limited Basic Warranty: 3 years, 36,000 miles
Overview: The 1 big change for 2019 is that the sonic went from a limited production 1.4L turbo engine (majority of Sonics were a 1.8L) to the base model now becoming a 1.4L Turbo. Despite the smaller engine, the Sonic is still rather inefficient compared to the other models on this list.
7. Toyota Yaris
2019 Toyota YarisBase Automatic Transmission model: Toyota Yaris L, 3-Door Hatchback
MSRP: $17,470
Factory Invoice Price: $16,809
Engine Specs: 1.5L, 4-Speed Auto Transmission, 16-valve, 4 cylinder, 106 HP
City MPG: 32
Highway MPG: 40
Annual Fuel Cost: $1,000
Powertrain Warranty: 5 years, 60,000 miles
Limited Basic Warranty: 3 years, 36,000 miles
Overview: The 2019 Yaris has 1 rather big update. Last year’s model was a 2-door hatchback, while this year’s base model is now a 4-door sedan. The Toyota Yaris, similar to the Ford Fiesta, is really a re-packaged Mazda 2 (which is no longer sold in the U.S., ironically). There are fuel-efficiency improvements in 2019 over last year’s model.
6. Hyundai Accent
2019 Hyundai AccentBase Automatic Transmission model: Hyundai Accent SE, 4-Door Sedan
MSRP: $16,880
Factory Invoice Price: $16,486
Engine Specs: 1.6L, 6-speed Auto Transmission, 16-valve, 4 cylinder, 130 HP
City MPG: 28
Highway MPG: 38
Annual Fuel Cost: $1,100
Powertrain Warranty: 10 years, 100,000 miles for original owner, 5 years/60,000 for subsequent owners
Limited Basic Warranty: 5 years, 60,000 miles
Overview: Last year was a new redesign. This year, the only difference is a slightly higher price.
5. Ford Fiesta
2019 Ford FiestaBase Automatic Transmission model: Ford Fiesta S Sedan, 4-Door
MSRP: $16,330
Factory Invoice Price: $15,962
Engine Specs: 1.6L, 6-speed Auto Transmission, 16-valve, 4 cylinder, 120 HP
City MPG: 27
Highway MPG: 37
Annual Fuel Cost: $1,150
Powertrain Warranty: 5 years, 60,000 miles
Limited Basic Warranty: 3 years, 36,000 miles
Overview: Sadly, after a nice little re-birth in the last decade, the Fiesta will be getting axed out of Ford’s lineup by 2020. No improvements or changes in 2019, and none likely before the car gets shelved.
READ ALSO:We drive BMW's new X7 super-SUV
4. Kia Rio
2019 Kia RioBase Automatic Transmission model: Kia Rio LX, 4-Door Sedan
MSRP: $16,195
Factory Invoice Price: $15,744
Engine Specs: 1.6L, 6-speed Auto Transmission, 16-valve, 4 cylinder, 130 HP
City MPG: 28
Highway MPG: 37
Annual Fuel Cost: $1,100
Powertrain Warranty: 10 years, 100,000 miles for original owner, 5 years/60,000 for subsequent owners
Limited Basic Warranty: 5 years, 60,000 miles
Overview: Last year’s model was a redesign with more head and legroom, and a cheaper price. This year’s model is the same, with a slightly higher price.
3. Mitsubishi Mirage
2019 Mitsubishi MirageBase Automatic Transmission model: Mitsubishi Mirage ES, 4-Door Hatchback
MSRP: $15,585
Factory Invoice Price: $15,141
Engine Specs: 1.2L, Continuously Variable Auto Transmission (CVT), 12 valve, 3 cylinder, 78 HP
City MPG: 36
Highway MPG: 43
Annual Fuel Cost: $950
Powertrain Warranty: 10 years or 100,000 miles for original owners, 5 years/60,000 for subsequent owners
Limited Basic Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles
Overview: Newly redesigned model last year, with no updates for 2019. The Mirage is the only 3 cylinder engine vehicle on this list – which means it leads in fuel economy. The Mirage has the best warranty of any manufacturer on this list. Really strong value.
2. Nissan Versa
2019 Nissan VersaBase Automatic Transmission model: Nissan Versa Sedan S+, 4 Door
MSRP: $15,890
Factory Invoice Price: $15,037
Engine Specs: 1.6L, CVT Transmission, 16-valve, 4 cylinder, 109 HP
City MPG: 31
Highway MPG: 39
Annual Fuel Cost: $1,050
Powertrain Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles
Limited Basic Warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles
Overview: No changes for 2019 other than an inexplicably large $755 MSRP increase over 2019, despite the factory invoice price declining by $130. Last year’s model made the switch from a 4-speed to a CVT transmission in the base model that improved the fuel efficiency by 5 MPG city and 4 MPG highway.
1. Chevy Spark
2019 Chevy SparkBase Automatic Transmission model: Chevy Spark LS, 4-Door Hatchback
MSRP: $15,195
Factory Invoice Price: $14,722
Engine Specs: 1.4L, Continuously Variable Auto Transmission (CVT), 98 Horsepower
City MPG: 30
Highway MPG: 38
Annual Fuel Cost: $1,100
Powertrain Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles
Limited Basic Warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles
Overview: The Chevy Spark retains the #1 spot as the cheapest new car of 2019, with a minimal price increase of $170 (and a factory invoice decrease). No major changes in this year’s model. Side note: the EV version of the Spark was replaced by the Chevy Bolt last year.