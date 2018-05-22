WhatsApp now lets you play Facebook, Instagram videos within the app

WhatsApp has added support for playing Instagram and Facebook videos within the app.
Now when contacts send you Facebook and Instagram videos, you can watch them inside WhatsApp without having to exit your conversation thread and go into other apps.
The app already allowed users to play YouTube videos within the conversation.
The new functionality is part of the latest iOS update WhatsApp released today, which also adds the ability to add and revoke admin privileges from other users in a group chat, and gives admins the power to edit the subject, description, and icon of a chat already underway.
The new feature is currently rolling out on iOS to some users, but it hasn’t come to Android yet.
Credit: Verge