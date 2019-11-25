Australian woman charged with murder after her two children die in hot car

A mother in Australia has been charged with murder after her two children were found dead in a hot car.
The two children, aged one and two, were found unresponsive by officers in Queensland.
It is unclear how long they had been inside the car. The two girls showed evidence of being exposed to extreme heat.
Police say temperatures at the time they were discovered in the vehicle, in a town near Brisbane, was about 31 degrees celcuis.
Their mother, Kerri-Ann Conley, 27, is the first person to be charged with murder after Queensland state expanded the definition of murder to include “reckless indifference to human life”.
She was also charged with possessing drugs and utensils or a pipe.
Credit:BBC