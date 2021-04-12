Chad presidential election: Idriss Déby seeks sixth term amid boycott People in Chad have been voting in a presidential election that is expected to…

Ghana on high alert over 1,800 Nigeria jailbreakers The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has in a wireless message put Ghana on a…

Digital petroleum monitoring rakes in GH¢1bn Ghana’s first digital project to monitor petroleum products lifted from depots…

Manchester United come from behind to beat Tottenham Manchester United inflicted further damage on Tottenham's hopes of making the…

ECG resumes revenue mobilisation exercise today The Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG has in a statement said they will resume…