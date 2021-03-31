Prime News Ghana

Coronavirus: South Africa bans sale of takeaway alcohol

By Mutala Yakubu
President Ramaphosa says alcohol encourages negligent behaviour
The South African government has banned the sale of takeaway alcohol over this weekend's Easter holiday to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said alcohol had a role in encouraging negligent behaviour.

Bars and restaurants may still serve drinks.

Religious gatherings have also been restricted to 50% capacity if indoors.

Coronavirus transmission is relatively low in South Africa after a second wave peaked in January.

Alcohol bans have been imposed several times throughout the pandemic.

Source: BBC