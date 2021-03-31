Coronavirus: South Africa bans sale of takeaway alcohol

The South African government has banned the sale of takeaway alcohol over this weekend's Easter holiday to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said alcohol had a role in encouraging negligent behaviour.
Bars and restaurants may still serve drinks.
Religious gatherings have also been restricted to 50% capacity if indoors.
Coronavirus transmission is relatively low in South Africa after a second wave peaked in January.
Alcohol bans have been imposed several times throughout the pandemic.
Source: BBC