Costa Rica 2022: Black Princesses coach names 21 players for World Cup

Black Princesses’ Coach Ben Fokuo has settled on 21 players for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022 which kicks off today, Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Ghana are in a record sixth straight World Cup appearance having previously played in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018.
The Black Princesses will open their campaign against the United States of America on Thursday, August 11, 2022, before taking on Japan and the Netherlands in the other Group D matches.
Coach Ben Fokuo’s side began preparations at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram before travelling to Paris where they played France in an International friendly that ended 4-0 in favour of the host. The team rounded up their preparations with a 6-0 win against Club Sport Herediano – a second tier club in Costa Rica.
The squad list below: