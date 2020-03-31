COVID-19: Kenyan boy shot dead as virus curfew enforced

Kenya’s police chief has ordered an investigation into the death of a 13-year-old boy said to have been shot on Monday evening as police enforced a curfew.
The child was playing on the balcony of his parent’s house in a slum in the capital, Nairobi, when police fired live bullets to disperse people, according to eyewitnesses.
He was shot in the stomach and he later died while being treated at a hospital.
The inspector general of police has ordered a forensic analysis of all firearms held by officers who were on duty on Monday night in the Huruma-Mathare area.
The country’s public prosecutor said he was awaiting the file for appropriate action.
The latest incident casts another dark shadow on the manner in which officers have managed a nightly dusk-to-dawn curfew that was ordered last Friday to limit the spread of coronavirus.
People have been tear-gassed, beaten up and injured for not being indoors by 19:00 local time (16:00 GMT).
