Denmark stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine Denmark has ceased giving the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid concerns…

Ghana on high alert over 1,800 Nigeria jailbreakers The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has in a wireless message put Ghana on a…

IMF projects higher budget deficit in 2021 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected an end-year fiscal deficit…

Zuma told to suggest penalty over contempt case Former South African president Jacob Zuma has up to Wednesday to suggest the…

Daunte Wright shooting by police in Minnesota 'accidental' The fatal shooting of a black man by a police officer in the US city of…