ECG workers want MD sacked Workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have called for the dismissal…

ECG resumes revenue mobilisation exercise today The Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG has in a statement said they will resume…

Sergio Ramos tests positive for Covid-19 Sergio Ramos has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Real Madrid's second-leg…

Fire guts Latex foam warehouse at Techiman (Video+Photos) Several shops including a Latex foam wholesale outlet belonging has been gutted…

Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused over rare blood clots The US, South Africa and European Union will temporarily stop the rollout of…

Daunte Wright shooting by police in Minnesota 'accidental' The fatal shooting of a black man by a police officer in the US city of…