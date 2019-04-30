'Eggs stolen' from Kenyan deputy president's farm

Four workers have been arrested in Kenya on suspicion of stealing of eggs worth about $25 (£19) from a farm owned by Deputy President William Ruto, police are quoted by local media as saying.
An investigation was launched after a manager at the farm in Kenya's Rift Valley reported that the eggs were missing, police said.
"Our initial investigation revealed that four workers who reside inside the homestead were involved in the theft but they all denied [it]," local police chief Zachariah Bittok said, the Daily Nation newspaper reported.
He said this prompted police to do a search and the trays of eggs were recovered.
"We recovered trays from various suspects. Some had two, three and so fourth. We are questioning the suspects," said Mr Bittok.
The DP who attended meeting in the Rift Valley over the weekend was not at home when the incident happened.
In July 2017, the DP's Sugoi home came under siege after an intruder stormed in.
The assailant was shot and killed after a 20-hour siege, just over a week before the August 8 election.
Rift Valley regional co-ordinator Wanyama Musiambo told the press at the scene that a police officer was shot dead by the assailant during the raid.
Sources say the machete-wielding man attacked a GSU officer manning the gate before he gained entry into the house and into an armoury where he accessed the weapons.
Musiambo said the attacker initially had no gun but managed to break into the police armoury once inside the compound.
He declined to comment on the motive of the attack, or the attacker’s identity. The deputy president’s residence is guarded by an elite paramilitary police unit.
But several security sources said that the assault was staged by several people using guns.
The attack occurred despite the round-the-clock presence of GSU guards at the property.