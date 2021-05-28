Father-son affair: Top 8 African presidents who succeeded their fathers

Biden budget: President sets out $6tn spending plan US President Joe Biden has released his first annual budget - a $6tn (£4.2tn)…

Captain Smart resigns from Angel Broadcasting Network Captain Smart has officially resigned from the Angel Broadcasting Network.

Caregiver remanded over 11-month baby’s death The caregiver at Happy Bloomers Creche at Agbogba, Clara Ayani-Ampah, who was…