Ghana spent $5 million at World Cup 2022 - Sports Minister

Ghana spent a little over $5 million at the just-ended World Cup 2022 staged in Qatar, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has revealed.
According to him, Ghana's participation cost the nation $5, 071, 840.36, out of the $8,166,200.00 budgeted for the tournament's group stages.
He made this known when he addressed Parliament on Wednesday.
“Out of estimated budget of ($8,166,200.00 for the tournament,) our total expenditure for our group stage participation amounted to $5, 071, 840.36,” Ussif said on the floor of Parliament.
He explained that, the expenditure “covered appearance fees, per diems, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality.
“Mr Speaker, the reason for the surplus of over $3m, after our exit at the group stage, is as a result of the Ministry’s prudent management of resources, as well as the Ministry’s decision to negotiate a qualification bonus to the next round, instead of paying winning bonus per match.
“What this means is that, inspite of the Black Stars defeating South Korea 3:2 in our second group match, we did not pay winning bonuses for that win. However, we would have paid qualification bonus to the team had they been able to progress from the group to the next stage of the World Cup, regardless of the results of our group matches.
“Mr Speaker, this measure we have adopted is aimed at motivating the team to go all out and progress from one stage of competitions to the other, and also ensure prudent management of resources.
“Even though we would have been very happy for the Black Stars to progress for us to pay the qualification bonus, this measure has also saved the nation some money, which will go back to our continuous sports development,” he stated.
Ghana exited the World Cup after losing its final group game 2-0 to Uruguay on December 2, 2022.