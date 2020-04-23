Kenya quarantine escapees arrested at drinking bar

Nuru Sulley seals Hearts of Oak return Nuru Sulley has sealed a move to Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.

Tullow appoints Rahul Dhir as new CEO Tullow Oil plc (Tullow), has announced the appointment of Rahul Dhir as Chief…

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Inter Milan over coronavirus claim Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Inter Milan for comments he made in an…

Felix Annan vows to fight for Kotoko place Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has insisted that he is completely focused…

Dreams FC snap up goalkeeper Philemon McCarthy Philemon McCarthy has completed a transfer to Dreams FC, the Ghana Premier…