Kenyan teachers held over video of pupils simulating sex

Kenyan police have arrested six teachers from a primary school in the western part of the country over a widely shared video showing pupils simulating sex acts as the teachers watch.
Local media report that the teachers in Nyamache, in Kisii county, were arrested after education ministry officials watched the clip and raised a complaint.
In the video, adults can be heard talking and laughing out loud as someone records the four boys who are in school uniforms.
A police report noted that the clip “exposing the pupils in an indecent act” appeared to have originated from the school.
It said the six arrested were assisting in investigations and appropriate charges would follow.
The video has sparked an uproar on social media, with many calling for action.
“What they did can only be termed as barbarous, bestial, and insane. It has no justification whatsoever! Let them face the full force of the law,” a one person on Twitter said.
“I support the arrest of the six teachers... There is no justification [for] what they did,” another said.
