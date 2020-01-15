Lesotho's first lady wanted by police

Police in Lesotho are looking for Maesaiah Thabane, the wife of the prime minister, for questioning in connection to the killing of his estranged wife two years ago.
Mystery surrounds Ms Thabane's whereabouts since Friday when a court issued a warrant for her arrest after she failed to appear for questioning.
She was given until end of Monday to present herself to police.
Armed police, who went to search for the her at the official residence of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane on Friday, did not find her there.
Government spokesperson Nthakeng Selinyane has told the BBC's Focus on Africa programme that the police are ready to ask for international help to find her.
Lipolelo Thabane was shot dead while travelling home with a friend, two days before the inauguration of her husband in June 2017.
She and Mr Thabane had been living separately since 2012 and were going through a prolonged divorce.
Police chief Holomo Molibeli has alleged in court papers that a mobile number belonging to the prime minister was called from the site of her murder, linking him to the killing.
Source: BBC