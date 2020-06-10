Man arrested after 40 rapes in one town

Video + Photos: George Floyd laid to rest The funeral of George Floyd, an African American whose death in police custody…

Former Sports Minister questions CK Akonnor's appointment Former Minister for Youth and Sports under the NDC administration, Nii Lante…

Dozens killed in attack in northern Nigeria At least 59 people have been killed in a suspected jihadist attack in…

Profile of Black Stars coach CK Akonnor Get to know more about CK Akonnor coach of the Ghana senior national team,…

CK Akonnor aims to improve Black Stars players Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has revealed that one of his…