How screen time affects children Screens are a fixture in children's lives from a young age, but giving them…

Nigerian senator fined for sex toy shop assault A Nigerian senator has been fined $130,000 (£100,000) and told to apologise to…

31 alleged Western Togolanders hit with 5 charges Some thirty-one people believed to be members of the Western Togoland group…

Julius Ben Emunah appointed as GFA club Licensing Manager The Ghana Football Association has appointed Julius Ben Emunah as Club…

Zimbabwe accuses opposition of gun-smuggling plot Zimbabwe’s state security minister on Monday alleged a plot by “rogue elements”…