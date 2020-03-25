Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus cases in South Africa jump to 709 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa have risen to 709,…

Bernard Arthur hands in transfer request to force through Olympics move Bernard Arthur has handed in a transfer request to Hearts of Oak to try and…

Six million coronavirus face masks missing in Kenya German customs officials are trying to track down about 6 million face masks,…

Zachariassen vows never to make Kotoko return Former Asante Kotoko coach, Kjetil Zachariassen has vowed never to work again…