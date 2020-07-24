South Africa closes state schools as coronavirus cases rise

Pilots announced for return of spectators to elite sports events The Government of the United Kingdom suspended all sports events early this…

2020/21 Premier League to commence on September 12 The new Premier League campaign will commence on September 12 after a virtual…

Isaac Mensah completes transfer to Hearts of Oak Hearts of Oak have bolstered their squad with the addition of Isaac Mensah…

Jordan Henderson named FWA Footballer of the Year award Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers’ Association player of the…

Prez. Akufo-Addo leaves for Mali on July 23 President Akufo-Addo will on Thursday embark on a trip to the West African…

Coronavirus: The great contact-tracing apps mystery Germany and Ireland have both trumpeted their success in rolling out…