South Africa closes state schools as coronavirus cases rise

By Mutala Yakubu
It's a "deliberately cautious approach", the president says
State schools in South Africa will close for four weeks from Monday as part of measures to combat a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said it was important to ensure that schools did not become sites of transmission at a time when coronavirus cases in South Africa are rising at one of the fastest rates in the world.

Older students in primary and secondary schools returned to schools on 6 July.

President Ramaphosa said the current academic year will be extended beyond the end of 2020 as a result of the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

"We have taken a deliberately cautious approach to keep schools closed during a period when the country is expected to experience its greatest increase in infections," he said.

The president also announced a $30bn (£24bn) package to fund health services and help those in greatest need.

Source: BBC

 