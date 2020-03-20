Steep rise in coronavirus cases in Africa

There are now around 850 known coronavirus cases across Africa, almost six times the number recorded just a week ago.
Egypt has the most cases with 210 followed by South Africa with 202.
South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday that five new cases in Free State province are linked to a recent religious conference.
The patients had recently attended a church gathering that was attended by between 200 and 300 congregants, he said.
The authorities are now working to trace those who had contact with those who tested positive for Covid-19.
On Thursday, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Africa should prepare for the worst.
“Africa should wake up, my continent should wake up,” said the Ethiopian, the WHO’s first African head.
Several countries have introduced strict crowd control measures to curb the spread of the virus.
Credit:BBC