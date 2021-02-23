Tiger Woods suffers multiple leg injuries in serious car crash in California

Tiger Woods has suffered "multiple leg injuries" in a car crash in California.
Woods had to be cut from the wreckage by the local fire department early on Tuesday morning using the jaws of life, and he was rushed to hospital for surgery.
His injuries were initially described as "non life-threatening" by the Sheriff's department. CNN later reported that Woods was in a "serious condition", according to authorities at Harbor UCLA Medical Center.
This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021
His manager, Mark Steinberg, said: "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."
The LA County Sheriff had earlier confirmed that Woods' vehicle had rolled over and sustained "major damage", while also clarifying that no other vehicle is believed to be involved. Overhead pictures of his car showed clearly the significant damage as it lay on its side on a grass embankment, several yards from the road.
The Sheriff's statement read: "On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.
"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries."
Woods has been in Los Angeles as tournament host for last week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, but the 15-time major champion is currently unable to play, or even practice, following further back surgery towards the end of December.
He was also forced to sit out last month's Farmers Insurance Open, and the 45-year-old admitted he had not yet set a date for a return to competitive golf, with the Masters just seven weeks away.
"There is no timetable, that's one of the more frustrating things," Woods said. "I'm just waiting for another MRI to see if the annulus has scarred over and sealed. Once that happens, then I can dedicate to start doing more."
When asked about whether he will be able to feature at Augusta National, Woods told CBS: "God I hope so. I've got to get there first. A lot of it is based on my surgeons and my doctors and my therapists and making sure that I do it correctly. This is the only back I've got, so I don't have much more wiggle-room left there.
"I don't know what the plan is. The plan is right now is just to go ahead and get the MRI and see if the annulus has healed. If it has scarred over then we can start progressing."