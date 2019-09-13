Tribunal affirms Buhari’s victory in presidential election

The presidential election tribunal sitting in Abuja has affirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the February 23 presidential election.
The five-man tribunal headed by Justice Garba Mohammed delivered the judgement on Wednesday, September 11.
Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party had rejected the outcome of the presidential election and had approached the tribunal to challenge the victory of Buhari.
The former president in his suit had claimed that the election was marred by irregularities saying there were over-voting in some places and under-voting in places where he should have won.
The tribunal struck out Atiku’s allegation that there was widespread harassment of voters by the police and army on the ground that the agencies were not listed as defendants.
Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the tribunal declared that there was no evidence that INEC transmitted the results of the last presidential election electronically to any server.
The tribunal is currently giving its verdict on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the February 23 general election.
The court, in the judgment, held that the petitioners failed to prove the existence of an INEC server or that the electoral commission transmitted results electronically.
The tribunal further said that there is no law in place in Nigeria that allows electronic transmission of results or the transmission of result using card reader.
