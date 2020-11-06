US Elections: Trump sons blast Republicans for not backing Dad

As President Trump's lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia dwindles and his hopes of catching up to rival Joe Biden in Nevada are diminishing, some of his biggest backers are turning on Republicans for failing to support him more vocally.
Two notable supporters blaming the party include his adult sons, Eric and Don Jr, who took aim at Republican bigwigs:
If the sentiments conveyed by Trump's sons is indicative of how other supporters feel, expect the rift between Trump voters and the traditional Republican party to reshape politics, regardless of who wins the White House.