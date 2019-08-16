Couple get married wearing training suit with sneakers

A beautiful couple has sealed their union with a blissful wedding ceremony which saw just a few people present to grace their marriage.
Both the bride and groom wore a simple training outfit and sneakers for their special day and have since become a global sensation.
The young couple tied the knot in a beautiful and simple marriage ceremony which saw a few family members and friends present to grace their marriage.
While a lot of people have been dating for years but can’t marry because marriage has now become synonymous to money, the two defied social expectations and married without spending much on their special day.
The couple didn’t have to take a loan to organize a grand wedding and a lavish wedding reception.
They took the leeway out and have been joined together in a blissful ceremony. The lovely couple wore no wedding gown or expensive suits.
