“Dad, why are you not coming out, Why did you kill mummy?” - Children aged 3 and 7, ask their father in jail

The questions of two young children aged 3 and 7 years to their father in jail after he killed their mother have melted the hearts of online users across the world.
According to a post by their Auntie who will be taking care of the children, their father is currently in police custody after he killed his wife back in February, in Thailand.
Their aunt, who posted the story, spoke of the tragedy of broken promises in the couple’s relationship and of the difficulty of looking after the children who were asking why dad wasn’t there and when was mum coming home.
The 3-year-old in his innocence rattled the bars of the cells and said he wanted to take his dad out and see mum at the temple.
“Why are you not coming out?” he asked.
The 7-year- old asked: “Dad? Why did you kill mummy?”
The children are also pictured praying before monks at their mum’s cremation.
credit: yabaleftonline