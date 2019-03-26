Fetish priest shot dead while testing bullet-proof charms

A self-styled teenage fetish priest died from a self-inflicted gunshot while testing his magical powers, police said.
Isaac Mensah popularly known as Oboy Jesus was pronounced dead at the Mampong Government Hospital.
Nineteen-year-old Oboy Jesus reportedly boasted his charms can withstand bullets and shot himself at Atonsuogya, a village near Mampong over the weekend.
Sensing danger, the assemblyman and one Owusu Isaac together with others rushed him to the hospital but his gods failed him.
The body of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy.
Source: dailymailgh.com