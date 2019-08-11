Indian man angry at getting BMW as a birthday present, pushes into river

An Indian man apparently angered at getting a BMW for his birthday - instead of a Jaguar - pushed the new vehicle into a river.
Video posted on social media shows it floating away on the river in the northern Indian state of Haryana.
It later got stuck on a bank of tall grass and the man, said to be the son of a local landlord, tried to rescue it.
Police are investigating the incident, local media report.
BMW cars cost around 3.5m rupees (£41.400; $49,000) locally, with Jaguars costing about 4-5m rupees.
READ ALSO:
Source: BBC