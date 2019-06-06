Man rapes, procures abortion of 5-month-pregnancy for 15-year-old

One Chris Azuoma has been arrested for procuring abortion of 5-month-pregnancy for a 15-year-old girl he defiled in Ogidi, Anambra State in Nigeria.
According to activist Harrison Gwamnishu, the suspect was nabbed after a nurse exposed him.
It was discovered that Azuoma had initially taken the victim to a nurse who injected and gave her abortion pills, leading to complications and making her bleed continuously.
He then decided to take her to a specialist hospital where it was confirmed that the abortion was botched and the fetus wasn’t evacuated completely. The girl will now undergo an urgent vacuum aspiration.
Meanwhile, during interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to forcefully having unprotected sex with the victim.
He has since been handed over to the 33 Divisional Police station Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria.
READ ALSO:
Boy masturbates himself into blindness
Man marries two women on the same day