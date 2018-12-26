PHOTOS: Pastor shares money to church members to celebrate christmas

Founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Nigeria, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin spent a whopping amount of N30 million on his church members for Christmas celebration on Tuesday, December 25th.
As can be seen in photos, the man of God displayed cash said to amount to N30million, on a table in front of his congregation as he calls people out to come for their money.
Below is a report shared by the man of God on his Facebook page.
CHRISTMAS DAY IS A DAY TO SHOW LOVE:
Christmas is a time to show love as Christ is love. In the spirit of Christmas, the Prophet, Snr. Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin gave his church members money about 30million Naira to celebrate this season.
credit:yabaleftonline.ng