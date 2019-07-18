Accra : Structures pulled down to pave way for Marine Drive Project

Hundred of structures behind the Black Star Square have been pulled down to pave way for the Marine Drive Project.
Contractors working on the project pulled down several structures including offices and kiosks which served as residents to some people.
The project which was expected to start last month delayed due to the slow evacuation of Ministries, Department and Agencies from the proposed site.
The residents say they were not compensated as promised by the contractors.
Speaking to Citi FM, Project Coordinator for the Marine Drive Fredrick Frimpong said plans are underway to compensate the people.
"We are supposed to get the place cleared so that the contractors can clear and take off the levels, we initially didn't have approval for the land use and special planning authority of A.M.A we got that approval and sent it to lands, now we are working with lands to get the site demarcated, it is important we are able to clear the site of all unsuitable, we have an arrangement that we normally do for certain issues so we are going to find a way of talking to them and arrange something for them.
About Marine Drive Project
The project, which is estimated to cost about $1.2 billion, is a Public-Private Partnership project expected to transform the beachfront stretch from the Osu Christiansborg Castle to the Arts Centre into a vibrant business and commercial enclave that will transform the city’s skyline, create jobs, spur tourism growth and boost the national economy.
The project, covering an area of over 240 acres, is located within the ministerial enclave that serves multiple functions. Given the already congested environment among other militating factors, this report presents issues that planning authorities might want to consider in the siting of this massive project in order to preserve the functions of the earmarked area.
