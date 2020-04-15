Ali-Nakyea awarded PhD in Tax Policy by University of Pretoria

Mr Abdalla Ali-Nakyea, one of Ghana's foremost tax expert and a lawyer has been awarded a PhD degree in Tax Policy by African Tax Institute, University of Pretoria, South Africa.
In a letter addressed to Dr Ali-Nakyea and sighted by Prime News Ghana, the University said " On behalf of the Faculty of Economic Management Sciences (EMS), I hereby congratulate you on the awarding of your PhD in Tax Policy, under the supervision of Prof Riel Franzsen and Prof Augustin Fou as co-supervisor. You are one of 16 esteemed EMS doctoral graduates who received their degrees during our centenary year."
"Undoubtedly, you have worked extremely hard for this outstanding academic achievement, which has been invaluable to the Faculty. We know that you are well-prepared to lead in your respective field and to pioneer more solutions for the challenges facing business and our society at large."
About Mr Abdalla Ali-Nakyea
Abdallah Ali-Nakyea is the Managing Partner of Ali-Nakyea & Associates. He was a former Director of WTS Ghana. Abdallah holds a Master of Philosophy Degree in Economics, a B.A. (Hons) Degree in Economics with Philosophy, as well as a Post-First Degree Bachelor of Law (LLB), all from the University of Ghana, Legon.
He is also a Barrister at Law and a Member of the Ghana Bar Association. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation (Ghana). He is also a Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Economists (FCCE) and a Certified Economic Policy Analysts (CEPA). Abdallah is a Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (Ghana) (MIIA). He is a Master Tax Practitioner, South Africa – (MTP (SA)) as well as a Professional Accountant – South Africa (SAIPA).
He is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana) (CA). He also possesses a Diploma in Business Studies (Accounting Option) .
Abdallah won the S.K.A. Kodjovie Memorial prize for being The Best Student in Law of Taxation in the 2007/2008 Academic Year at the Ghana School of Law, as well as the Sam Okudzeto prize for being The Best Student in Legal Accountancy in the 2007/2008 Academic Year – Ghana School of Law. He was also adjudged the Overall Best Student in the Part B Intermediate Examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana) in January 1991.
He has attended courses in Corporate Finance & Investment, Managerial Economics and Computer Applications & Research Methods organized by the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) in Nairobi, Kenya. He has also participated in the following courses organized by Coopers & Lybrand – “Coopers & Lybrand Uniform Audit Approach, Positive Audit”, “Audit Approach and Understanding Business”. He participated in a course, “The New Internal Revenue Service Law 2000 (Act 592) and its Implications”, organized by AA&K Consulting.
Experience Record
Abdallah Ali-Nakyea was an Assistant Tax Manager as well as a Trainee in audit at Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) where he handled the tax affairs of the Firm’s clients. He also handled receivership and liquidation assignments. He was a Resource Person on Taxation in courses and seminars organized by the Management Consultancy Department of the Firm. Some of the clients he handled when he was with Coopers & Lybrand included Ecobank Ghana Limited and its Subsidiaries, The Trust Bank Limited, National Investment Bank Limited, Home Finance Company limited, AT & T Global Information Solutions, Atlas Copco CME, Billiton Bogosu Gold Limited and Ghanaian Australian Goldfields Limited.
Abdallah was also a Senior Tax Consultant in the Tax and Corporate Advisory Services Department of KPMG. He was a member of the team that handled the acquisition of Achimota Brewery Company Limited (ABC) by Heineken B.V. of The Netherlands, as well as the successful merger between Achimota Brewery Company Limited and Kumasi Brewery Limited into what is now Ghana Breweries Limited. Some of the other companies whose assignments he handled while in KPMG included Mobil Oil Ghana Limited, CAL Merchant Bank Limited, Nestle Ghana Limited, The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited, Minproc Ghana Pty Limted, SSB Bank Limited (now SG-SSB Bank Limted), Standard Chartered Bank Limited, Shell Ghana Limited, Scanship Limited, Maersk Line, Aluworks Limited, Total Ghana Limited and Pioneer Tobacco Company Limited.
He has also worked as the Group Chief Accountant of BCM Ghana and BCM International Limited, managing the accounting system, tax affairs and finances of the company’s operations in Mali, Tanzania and Guinea. This involved the maintenance of accounting records in various currencies, generation of management reports for group reporting purposes, as well as preparation of statutory financial statements in accordance with Anglophone and Francophone tax requirements. He coordinated and resolved the VAT Audit carried out by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) on the operations of the company in Tanzania.
Abdallah also worked as the Tax Policy Advisor to the Deputy Minister for Revenue at the Ministry of Finance in Monrovia, Liberia. He is a Resource Person for the Parliamentary Centre, Canada for the training of Parliamentarians and Parliamentary Staff of Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia in Natural Resource Taxation as well as Petroleum Revenue Management. He is also a Resource Person for the German Technical Co-operation (GIZ) for the training of Staff of the Ghana Revenue Authority. Abdallah has also been a Resource Person for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) of Nigeria for the training of Management Staff of FIRS under the auspices of the World Bank. He was a Consultant and Resource Person, among a Team of Experts for ECOWAS Commission, Abuja in drafting of ECOWAS Investment Policy (ECOWIP) and ECOWAS Common Investment Code (ECOCIC) between 2012 and 2013.
Abdallah is a Lecturer in the Law of Taxation as well as Legal Accountancy at the Ghana School of Law, Part-time Lecturer in Law of Taxation at the School of Law, University of Ghana, Legon. He was also a lecturer at the GIMPA Law School. He also lectured in Taxation subjects at the HENT Financial Training Centre, an Evening School teaching courses of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, as well as that of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana) and he was an Examiner in Economics and Taxation for the Chartered Institute of Taxation. He was also a Consultant/Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), where he lectured in Economics, Taxation and Accounting. He also lectured in Managerial Economics as well as Business Economics and Commerce, under the Masters in Business Administration and Postgraduate Diploma programmes run by Principal’s College, Accra for the Cambridge International College of the United Kingdom.