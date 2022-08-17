BOG to hold emergency meeting to review economic crisis today

The Bank of Ghana (BOG) will hold an emergency meeting to address Ghana’s economic woes today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
According to the Monetary Policy Committee of (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana, the meeting will sum up with an announcement of the committee’s decision to address the economy.
“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday, 17th August 2022, to review recent developments in the economy. The meeting will conclude with an announcement of the decisions of the committee,” a statement from the central bank indicated.
The emergency meeting follows the recent hike in inflation from 29.8% to 31.7% and the depreciation of the cedi by 30% alone in July 2022.
