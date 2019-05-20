CEO Summit : Introducing technology in Ghana looks like you are fighting demons and principalities - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Bawumia says it is very challenging in introducing reforms in Ghana.
According to Bawumia, most people always want to maintain the status quo so anything new they will challenge it without giving it a try.
Speaking at the 4th Edition of the Ghana CEO Summit under the theme " The Futuristic Economy: Technology- Driven Future of Business & Governance for Economic Transformation", Dr Bawumia said the energy at which some individuals fight new reforms especially technology looks like a war against demons and principalities.
"You dealing with a mindset in many places that is not mainly very conducive to change the mindset wants to maintain the status quo, there is also what we call the impossibility mindset, if you want to do something it says it is not possible even before you try it and this version to new ways of doing things to new technologies they also have interest in maintaining the status quo in fact sometimes in bringing about a very simple reforms and you will see the push back and it almost as though you are fighting demons and principalities."
Dr Bawumia expalining the type of mindsets that are likely to resist change said, "for many post colonial societies such as Ghana technological innovations and digitazation are just what is needed to......years of public administration reforms that has almost become an never ending business, in some cases even more beraucratic, more opaques and an impediment to doing business, mush of the public sector administration which we inherited was actaully set up as an instrument of governance for the poeple by the ruling class it is a regid public sector, centralised and in many ways slow reponding to public needs it was an adminsitrative structure that can hardly be trusted as a system to facilitate and accelerate private sector led development without risking entrenche practises......... it is precisely for these reasons that many of these countries including ours rank in low in the ease of doing business assesment, that is a major reason why there is a great deal of cynicism when we talk about generation of public sector reforms and this where technology can play a very important role in getting us to improve the efficiency of the public sector but doing so is not very easy.."
New reform
Government as part of ways to ease the way of doing business in Ghana introduced the paperless port system to help adequately mobilise the needed revenue for the country.
The Government as also introduced the Ghana Card which people are currently registering for, according to Bawumia these are all ways to make it easy for business transactions and by next year government should operate a zero cash system where all businesses will be conducted online.
