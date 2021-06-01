Creditors' right to the payment of debt and the limited liability feature of a company limited by shares 

Captain Smart joins Media General Captain Smart has joined Media General after announcing his resignation…

GMA reacts to lab scientists strike The Ghana Medical Association, GMA says it will soon be forced to reject…

Justice prevails: Court orders Achimota School to admit Rastafarian students A court in Accra has ordered Achimota School to admit two Rastafarian students…

No new sanctions as ECOWAS suspends Mali over coup The leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has…

Exxon Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana After Seismic Work Exxon Mobil Corp. is pulling out of a deep-water oil prospect in Ghana just two…

Christian Atsu announces Newcastle United departure after 5years Ghana international Christain Atsu in a post has announced his exit from…