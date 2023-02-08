Debt exchange deadline extended for bondholders to complete tendering process

Government has extended the window for bondholders to complete tender processes as part of the controversial domestic debt exchange programme.
The deadline for signing up for the programme expired today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, but government in a late-night press statement said some of the bondholders faced “technical glitches as they tried to complete the online tender process” hence the window to enable such persons to complete the process.
It has thus given such persons three days to do that.
“As a result, Government is providing bondholders with a window to complete processes for tendering their bonds, in response to the terms of Exchange as amended pursuant to the 2nd Amended and Restated Exchange Memorandum. This window ends on Friday, 10th February 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (GMT),” the Finance Ministry announced in a statement signed by sector minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.