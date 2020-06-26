Dominic Adu becomes first Ghanaian CEO of First National Bank

David Luiz signs new contract with Arsenal David Luiz has penned a new one-year contract with Arsenal, the Premier League…

Kweku Baako wins defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong Managing Editor for New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr…

Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after 30-year wait Liverpool have ended their long wait to be crowned Premier League champions…

Melbourne 'door-to-door' testing blitz begins We’ve been reporting all week about a worrying rise in Australia’s cases - and…

10 good habits to start your day Do your days leave you feeling tired and unproductive? Your morning rituals may…